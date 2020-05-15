"In the End, We Have Ended Up With the Wrong Faith" - Benedict XVI writes on John Paul II

The former Benedict XVI published on 15 May a letter on the occasion of the 100th birthday of John Paul II.
It is a short biography of his predecessor. Ratzinger writes that Wojtyła learned theology not only from books, but also from his "experience of difficult situations."
He also refers to the Second Vatican Council whose deliberations were presented as "a controversy about the Faith itself". Thus, the character of "infallible and inviolable security” seemed to have been taken away from the Faith. Benedict quotes a Bavarian priest who said: "In the end we ended up with the wrong faith.
Back then, there was a "feeling" that everything was in doubt, Benedict writes. The reform of the liturgy had further nourished this feeling, "Everything seemed possible, even in the liturgy."
After the Council, Paul VI had to face ever more pressing questions, in which the Church itself was questioned. Sociologists compared the Church with the Soviet Union, which collapsed.
Benedict describes the time of Wojtyłas papal election with the ecclesiastical buzzword "dramatic". A task beyond human forces was awaiting the new Pope, but - Ratzinger explains - Wojtyłas found his way as a bishop and pope from the "answers worked out in the Council".
Thus, John Paul II allegedly became a "liberating renewer of the Church."
In a revolution, a movement to disrupt and put the world upsidedown, everything seems possible for the revolutionaries, everything is up for grabs, morality is put in brackets, as religion and everything that constitutes the order of reality. Church revolutionaries, from Ockham and Marsilio, the protorevolutionaries, Huss, Luther, Münster, the French so called enlightened priests and abbés, XIX century "liberals", up to those at the V-II and beyond are very extreme at that... The dream ends, though, and the awakenning is always rough, tough and a nightmare and a hangover...
Benedict's indirect appeal on Francis, to collaborate with the Vatican Cardinals. "Let me first add a brief personal remark that seems an important aspect of the Pope’s nature and work. From the very beginning, John Paul II was deeply touched by the message of Faustina Kowalska, a nun from Kraków, who emphasized Divine Mercy as an essential center of the Christian faith. She had hoped for the establishment of such a feast day. After consultation, the Pope chose the Second Sunday of Easter. However, before the final decision was made, he asked the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith to express its view on the appropriateness of this date. We responded negatively because such an ancient, traditional and meaningful date like the Sunday “in Albis” concluding the Octave of Easter should not be burdened with modern ideas. It was certainly not easy for the Holy Father to accept our reply. Yet, he did so with great humility and accepted our negative response a second time. Finally, he formulated a proposal that left the Second Sunday of Easter in its historical form but included Divine Mercy in its original message. There have often been similar cases in which I was impressed by the humility of this great Pope, who abandoned ideas he cherished because he could not find the approval of the official organs that must be asked according established norms."