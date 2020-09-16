Eucharist what is this term?

With due respect to the Cardinal Sarah,

Eucharist what is this Eucharist? I know it is from the Bible and means thanks.

Is this what is known as the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass or is this the Holy Eucharist the Blessed Sacrament? Eucharist is this gathering around a table for a meal or is this- Priest Altar Victim- unbloody Sacrifice of Calvary offered to the Father?



For a Eucharist do you need a congregation? Or because it is a Eucharist the Priest is dispensed from his obligation to celebrate the Eucharist daily, therefore no need of side altars for a private Eucharist. Eucharist lends itself to concelebration a gathering.



Gone are private Masses without a congregation and gone are all the associated graces because we changed the terminology!



Besides I am sure a Protestant would be comfortable with using the term Eucharist.

"Let Us Return with Joy to the Eucharist" the use of the term "Eucharist" even though biblical creates confusion. A blurring of the terminology, roles, theology, and practical application.Let Us Return with Joy to the EucharistLet Us Return with Joy to the Eucharist