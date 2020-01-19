Movie - The Catholics - extended version

Prophecy or dystopia? In a (not so) distant future, after Council Vatican IV, the dogma of transubstantiation was abolished, the Church is headed by an Ecumenical Council in Amsterdam, the Shrine of … More

In a (not so) distant future, after Council Vatican IV, the dogma of transubstantiation was abolished, the Church is headed by an Ecumenical Council in Amsterdam, the Shrine of Lourdes was shut down and the Church prepares to unite with the Buddhists.



Then the media discover that an abbey in Ireland keeps celebrating the now abolished Latin Mass and that crowds of people from throughout the world are going there to attend Mass. At the behest of the Vatican, Fr. James Kinsella has been dispatched to that abbey with an ultimatum: Adhere to the new church or suffer the consequences.