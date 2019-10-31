Vatican Civil War: Parolin Attacks His Former Deputy

Secretary of State Piero Parolin called his own dicastery’s London 176-206 High Street Kensington real estate investment “opaque.”
He spoke to the anti-Catholic Repubblica.it (October 29). The investment was made under Parolin’s responsibility.
He did not explain what he meant, “We don't go into details, now we're trying to sort things out.”
This was an obvious attack on Parolin’s former depty Angelo Becciu who is now a cardinal.
In an ANSA interview Becciu replied, “Why should the investment be opaque?”
“The proposal of this historical and artistic building was put forward and when the investment was made there was nothing opaque.”
According to him the difficulties “started with the majority partner."
