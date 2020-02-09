Home
English
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Login
Sign up
More
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Menu
Contact
•
About us
•
Terms
•
Privacy
Clicks
58
How to discern the own vocation?
Novena - Oremus
1 hour ago
Jesuit Father Tilmann Pesch, a secure 19th century theologian, gives advice on celibacy, and marriage. And: cautions against hastiness in choosing a marital partner.
Share
Like
More
Report
Add to album
Social networks
Edit album
Remove album
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up