The VALIANT VIGANO RELAUNCHES the MORIBUND PROTEST ; but will that be enough ?

[This is a continuation of what we read here : ONE of the EDITORS of the PROTESTATION AGAINST ANTECRIST SPEECHES (attached document)]
VIGANO :
« CARDINALS, BISHOPS !
SEND A FRATERNAL CORRECTION TO THE POPE.
HE DOES NOT CONFIRM HIS BROTHERS IN FAITH. »
For twenty centuries, the Catholic Church has professed faith in Jesus Christ, the only Savior, which has come down to us intact, as she received it from the Apostles and Fathers of the Church at the price of the blood of the Martyrs, and by the witness of the Confessors of the faith and of innumerable Saints of every people and language. This faith has been handed down by parents to their children, by priests and religious; it has been spread by zealous missionaries to every continent in the world, under the guidance of the successors of the Apostle Peter who have guaranteed the unity of Christ’s Bride by confirming the brethren in the faith.
For almost seven years now, the successor of the Prince of the Apostles, who was entrusted with the mandate Christ conferred on Peter after his profession of faith — “You are the Christ, the Son of the living God” (Mt 16:18) — has abdicated his ministry to confirm the brethren in the faith. Pope Francis has never confirmed anyone. We painfully acknowledge how divisive and destructive his ministry has been.
With the declaration he signed in Abu Dhabi, in which he states that “The pluralism and the diversity of religions, color, sex, race and language are willed by God in His wisdom,” and by his constant deviant condemnations of so-called “proselytism,” Francis has not only mortified every missionary impulse but has indeed rejected the mandate given by Christ to all the Apostles: “Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you” (Mt 28:18-20).
The strategy of the current pontiff is camouflaged by deceit and lies, it is concealed by silence; when he is discovered in these, his deviant intentions, what great confusion they cause among the faithful, while they are astutely praised by the enemies of the Church.
The Synod on the Amazon is also part of a much larger and hidden design. It is nothing but an element, albeit a disruptive one, of a vast project, developed under the aegis of the United Nations and supported by the great financial and Masonic powers. How can we explain that the Pachamama idol is already present, through a UN initiative, in texts designed for the ideological indoctrination of children?
Everything stands and fits together: a false science founded on an alleged catastrophic warming of the earth which is chiefly caused by man; an integral ecology which places at the center of creation not man created in the image and likeness of God, and called to share divine life in a blessed eternity with his Creator, but the Mother Earth “divinity,” i.e. the Pachamama, from which man is drawn and to which he must return. From this standpoint, therefore, even idolatry is willed by God, and Pope Francis celebrates it before the world, profaning the most sacred place in Christian Rome — the basilica built on the tomb of the Apostle Peter.
During the recent Synod, a grave sacrilegious act was consummated through the inaugural celebration held in the Vatican Gardens and the appearance of the Pachamama in San Peter’s and Santa Maria in Traspontina. The worship of the living and true God, revealed and manifested in Jesus Christ, whom the Catholic Church adores and professes, has been contaminated by clearly idolatrous and syncretistic elements.
Idolatry, or its simulation, represents the most serious attack perpetrated against the Divine Majesty. The martyrs shed their blood and paid for their resistance of idolatry with the supreme gift of their lives. Those same martyrs who have drenched and consecrated the earth of ancient pagan Rome, have seen their glorious memory profaned by the celebrations of the Pachamama.
The Scriptures of the Old Testament teach us that idolatry is shamelessness and prostitution, it is the profanation of the nuptial covenant that God has entered into with his people.
St. Paul, for his part, warns the first Christians of Corinth: “What do I imply then … that an idol is anything? No, I imply that what pagans sacrifice they offer to demons and not to God. I do not want you to be partners with demons. You cannot drink the cup of the Lord and the cup of demons. You cannot partake of the table of the Lord and the table of demons. Shall we provoke the Lord to jealousy? Are we stronger than he?” (1 Cor 10:19-22).
The Catholic Church, instead of being vigilant and denouncing the threats which menace her and darken the horizon of the entire human family, is lending itself to serve as a sounding board for a utopian and anti-Christic ideology, in a frightening subjection to the powerful forces that dominate the world scene and are actively promoting vast processes aimed at the establishment of a World Government.
Faced with such a scenario, in which the very survival of the Catholic Church is seriously threatened; in the face of so many reprehensible actions and statements by the Supreme Pontiff, one hundred scholars have drafted a Declaration asking “respectfully for Pope Francis to publicly and without ambiguity to repent and to repair these outrages.” I felt it was my duty to unite my own voice to theirs. In similar fashion, all bishops and cardinals of the Catholic Church should feel obliged to “address a fraternal correction to Pope Francis for these scandals.”
“O God, who in the grace of adoption has called us to become children of light, let us no longer be enveloped by the darkness of error but grant us to remain always in your truth, so as to illumine the night of the world” (From today’s Ambrosian liturgy).
Come, Lord Jesus! Manifest your sovereign royalty over your Church and the world! Reject not the plea of your Bride, and do not disappoint her expectation. And when you do not grant what we ask of you, let us wait for it with faithful perseverance and penitent love.
+ Carlo Maria Viganò
Titular Archbishop of Ulpiana
Apostolic Nuncio
(21 November 2019)
