Wife of Ambassador to Holy See: Francis Is “Judas of Catholic Church”

Francis and Tegucigalpa Cardinal Rodriguez Maradiaga are “the two Judas of the Catholic Church in the new world order.”
The wife of a former Ambassador to the Holy See, Martha Alegría Reichmann, writes this on Criterion.hn (June 19).
She explains that Francis protects discredited Cardinal Maradiaga because Francis is part of the “new world order” that wants a world without morals, the extermination of a third of humanity, the annihilation of the family, abortion, gender ideology, homosexual pseudo-marriage, “and all kinds of perversions.”
Reichmann observes that Francis “has the capacity to deceive with a false humility and kindness.” She considers him to be a “mason.”
According to her, a U.S. investigation has shown that Rodriguez Maradiaga handles millions provided by billionaire George Soros for bribing within the Vatican.
These facts do not surprise Reichmann, “because having met them face to face, I know about the nature of these two wolves in sheep's clothing.”
Sounds about right.