Wife of Ambassador to Holy See: Francis Is “Judas of Catholic Church”

Francis and Tegucigalpa Cardinal Rodriguez Maradiaga are “the two Judas of the Catholic Church in the new world order.”The wife of a former Ambassador to the Holy See, Martha Alegría Reichmann , writes this on Criterion.hn (June 19).She explains that Francis protects discredited Cardinal Maradiaga because Francis is part of the “new world order” that wants a world without morals, the extermination of a third of humanity, the annihilation of the family, abortion, gender ideology, homosexual pseudo-marriage, “and all kinds of perversions.”Reichmann observes that Francis “has the capacity to deceive with a false humility and kindness.” She considers him to be a “mason.”According to her, a U.S. investigation has shown that Rodriguez Maradiaga handles millions provided by billionaire George Soros for bribing within the Vatican.These facts do not surprise Reichmann, “because having met them face to face, I know about the nature of these two wolves in sheep's clothing.”