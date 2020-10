Workers found a mostly unscathed 18th century painting of La Dolorosa buried beneath the rubble at Mission Arcángel Church in San Gabriel, California, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles announced on October 15.The 249-year-old church burned down in July. The picture was discovered on September 15, the day when the Church celebrates Our Lady of Sorrows, called “La Dolorosa” in Spanish.This was the only work of art which survived the fire.