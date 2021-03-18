Archbishop Viganò: Church of Council Realises Masonic Plan, Prepares Advent of Antichrist

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò doesn't believe that the Vatican published the third secret of Fatima completely in 2000.Viganò told DiesIrae that those who saw the secret before its publication, said that it is about the Church’s apostasy which doesn't appear in the official version.He blames the Cardinals Sodano and Bertone for this, and strangely passes over the fact that Cardinal Ratzinger participated in the publication and even wrote the secret’s official interpretation.Viganò warns of attacks on the priesthood like the introduction of deaconesses, abolishing celibacy, and blurring the difference between the ministerial and the baptismal priesthood.His guess: Francis will not officially allow female deacons but tolerate them quietly if German or Dutch dioceses go ahead. He stresses that Communion in the hand was introduced this way. After that, "Conservatives" could claim that “the Pope hasn't allowed anything new.”For Viganò the Council’s Lumen Gentium committed a “doctrinal error” by turning priests into "presiders" of assemblies. He suggests treating the Council like the Pistoia Synod which contained errors and was therefore buried in oblivion.Viganó observers that, after the Council, the Church of Christ was replaced by a “modernist and masonic” neo-Church that “sees itself as the spiritual arm of the New World Order, and as a defender of a Universal Religion”.This corresponds for him to a masonic plan and prepares "the advent of the Antichrist.”