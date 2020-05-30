Veni Creator Spiritus – Gregorian chant

Come, Holy Ghost, Creator, come from thy bright heav'nly throne; come, take possession of our souls, and make them all thine own. Thou who art called the Paraclete, best gift of God above, the … More

Come, Holy Ghost, Creator, come from thy bright heav'nly throne; come, take possession of our souls, and make them all thine own. Thou who art called the Paraclete, best gift of God above, the living spring, the living fire, sweet unction and true love. (...) O guide our minds with thy blest light, with love our hearts inflame; and with thy strength, which ne'er decays, confirm our mortal frame. (…) Through thee may we the Father know, through thee th'eternal Son, and thee the Spirit of them both, thrice-blessed three in One.