UNMASKING the UNGODLY: Come, Lord Jesus, Come

In this Sunday Sermon from South Saint Paul, Father takes the gloves off on medical dictatorship that is making lepers of us all. What is happening to our world is ungodly in every sense of the word. The world God created is being turned over to the enemies of God Himself. And in that case, only God Himself can save us. Open your eyes for the sake of your families. Open your mouths and speak out for the sake of your children. And for God's sake, get on your knees and pray.