"CORONACOPS": TYRANNY IN THE NAME OF SECURITY. CORONA MERCENARIES THREATEN WITH GUN CITIZENS. Communism in Germany is reaching a new low. We are now at 2021 - the agenda is supposed to be completed in 2030. What more do you need to understand what is being installed here? A man with a splint on his leg and crutches is led away, sprayed with pepper spray and forcibly arrested, while two other cops pull out their guns and threaten all those present! One even aims directly at the brave man who is recording everything with his cell phone because he is not supposed to be filming. "PHONE DOWN!". The presumed reason is probably the common meal in the park at Easter, which is probably not allowed because of the Corona measures. Source: Corona Investigative, on Telegram.