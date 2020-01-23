Clicks40

7 Reasons to Love Thomas Aquinas

Santiago74
1
Dr. Taylor Marshall previews one of his New Saint Thomas Institute Lessons: 7 Reasons to love Saint Thomas Aquinas from newsaintthomas.com
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

BrotherBeowulf
Excellent intro. Worth viewing. Good work, Dr. Marshall.
  • Report
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up