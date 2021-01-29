Previously unknown Mozart piece enthuses Mozart week euronews

Clicks6
Famous pianist, Seong-Jin Cho, gives the world premiere of a recently discovered Mozart piano solo, 'Allegro in D - K.626b/16, during Mozart week at the Salzburg Mozarteum Foundation.
