Psalm

I will extol thee, O God my king: and I will bless thy name for ever; yea, for ever and ever.

Every day will I bless thee: and I will praise thy name for ever; yea, for ever and ever.

Great is the Lord, and greatly to be praised: and of his greatness there is no end.

Generation and generation shall praise thy works: and they shall declare thy power.

They shall speak of the magnificence of the glory of thy holiness: and shall tell thy wondrous works.

And they shall speak of the might of thy terrible acts: and shall declare thy greatness.

They shall publish the memory of the abundance of thy sweetness: and shall rejoice in thy justice.

The Lord is gracious and merciful: patient and plenteous in mercy.

The Lord is sweet to all: and his tender mercies are over all his works.

Let all thy works, O lord, praise thee: and let thy saints bless thee.

They shall speak of the glory of thy kingdom: and shall tell of thy power:

To make thy might known to the sons of men: and the glory of the magnificence of thy kingdom.

Thy kingdom is a kingdom of all ages: and thy dominion endureth throughout all generations. The Lord is faithful in all his words: and holy in all his works.

The Lord lifteth up all that fall: and setteth up all that are cast down.

The eyes of all hope in thee, O Lord: and thou givest them meat in due season.

Thou openest thy hand, and fillest with blessing every living creature.

The Lord is just in all his ways: and holy in all his works.

The Lord is nigh unto all them that call upon him: to all that call upon him in truth.

He will do the will of them that fear him: and he will hear their prayer, and save them.

The Lord keepeth all them that love him; but all the wicked he will destroy.



My mouth shall speak the praise of the Lord: and let all flesh bless his holy name for ever; yea, for ever and ever.