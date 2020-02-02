Marula, la dea dell’equilibrio ipnotizza i giudici

Marula Eugster Rigolo asks everyone to hold their breath as she enacts the most poetic performance ever: 13 palm branches stay in perfect balance thanks to one single feather. An incredible and … More

Marula Eugster Rigolo asks everyone to hold their breath as she enacts the most poetic performance ever: 13 palm branches stay in perfect balance thanks to one single feather. An incredible and magic moment that left our judges speechless.