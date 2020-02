Marula, la dea dell’equilibrio ipnotizza i giudici

Why is this Babylonian Harem entertainment on here? Last time I looked, The Bible warned us against showing our flesh in public, if we wanted to inherit the Kingdom of Christ



Why is this Babylonian Harem entertainment on here? Last time I looked, The Bible warned us against showing our flesh in public, if we wanted to inherit the Kingdom of ChristThis is the attire of those who "knoweth not God" according to the Bible To be quite honest, I wouldn't place much store on Christ rewarding me with the Kingdom if I pranced around bedecked like that! She's channeling a spirit, she looks hypnotised, - something akin to how EVE might have looked in her deportment after her first conversation with the Serpent. "Eve" When I converted - the Holy Spirit told me to keep my flesh covered if I wanted to please God and not to idolise my flesh like some veritable pagan, destined to arouse sin in others.Have we not suffered ENOUGH, seeing the parade of anti-Christian Amazon Synod representatives cavorting around the Vatican gardens like witches on a Pilgrimage to a Holy place? Without the Judgement of a wiser Shepherd to amend their costumes from something reeking of Ancient Babylon and those times B.C when harem dancers were considered the in thing, to the purity and modesty that pleaseth Christ! Woe be to THEE Francis, for she resembles someone left over from the Amazon Synod, under a state of possession by some fallen demon who stopped by the Vatican to see what souls they could devour and place on the path to Hellfire.If you support the Amazon Synod, and the Jezebelian pagan culture - then idolize this weird godless lady. Were she Christian, the Holy Spirit would guide her to cover her flesh in case some poor chap beheld her with lust in his eye, and she copped a terrific punishment in Hellfire. So, no thank you Satan! Carrying your white Candle dear, so you appear as a friend of Christ, but then indulging in the same rituals as those witnessed by Solomon under the influence of demons in the Hills, is a pretty disgraceful piece of treachery. Let your Yes be Yes, and your No be No! Don't carry the white Candles of the Christians yet adorn yourself as a prophet of Ba'al again.Our Lord told us that the 20th century was going to be Satan's century, - and coincidentally, prior to 1920 or thereabouts, women were fully covered from head to toe in obedience to Our Lord. Yes! Women DO sometimes bedeck themselves like that in the Bible, but they are not usually heading for Heaven. Salome possibly dressed something like that, and we know where that led."Go and sin no more." would sum up your present position from a Christian persepective! and sew up those tears in your skirt!I put this quote from Our Lord before your eyes.... ponder it if you think this evil entertainment is in any shape or form "Good". [15] Behold, I come as a thief. Blessed is he that watcheth, and keepeth his garments, lest he walk naked, and they see his shame." Apoc 16 (Douay Rheims)