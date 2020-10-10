US: Mail Vote Fraud? By Jacky Crown-Bailly

My sister noticed these US mail containers strewn around near a parking lot by her children’s school on October 8 in Alexandria, Virginia.I told her to call the cops. No idea what these boxes contained. They are now empty.There’s quite a few large recycling banks nearby apparently and whatever contents were may be in these?In the US tampering with a mailbox or interfering with mail is a federal crime.At the very least a post office employee is guilty of littering. She has called the authorities.