“Stable Homosexual Liasons Worse Than Sporadic Ones”

Chilean author José Antonio Ureta noticed on FatimaTragedyHope.info (March 18) that the recent Vatican document against homosex "blessings" fails to state that “stable homosex unions are more serious and sinful than sporadic ones" because they harden the sinner in vice and lead them to impenitence.The document even praises the presence of "positive elements" in such relationships which are in themselves to be "valued."Ureta is disappointed that the document leaves out the aggravating factor, “that such relationships constitute a ‘grave depravity’ and a sin that ‘cries out to heaven’.”