 Gloria.tv's Secret Lenten Message: Forget About the Many
la verdad prevalece
Gay activist James Martin uses his twitter account to challenge Catholic doctrine and asks homosexuals to wait patiently for the Church to change and accept the sin of homosexuality

Gay activist James Martin openly rejects Catholic doctrine and asks homosexuals to be patient and hope that the church (falls into apostasy) accepts mortal sin.

Dissident James Martin gives his support to schisms who reject Catholic doctrine.

The apostate James Martin justifies the practice of the vice of sodomy and blaming the Catholic Church.



1 Corinthians 6:9-10
Do you not know that wrongdoers will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived! Fornicators, idolaters, adulterers, male prostitutes, sodomites (“effeminate nor sodomites.” ), thieves, the greedy, drunkards, revilers, robbers—none of these will inherit the kingdom of God.
