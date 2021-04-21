All Just for Show: Francis’ Vatican Also Disregards Covid Religion

Monsignor Battista Ricca, the controversial director of Francis luxurious Domus Santae Martae, wrote a letter to the residents of the house,"Although it is unpleasant, I am forced to remind the reverend guests of the need to conscientiously respect the curfew imposed by the [Vatican] State authorities.”The problem: The clerics living at Domus Santae Martae don’t respect the 10 pm Coronavirus curfew. Ricca continues, “It seems to me extremely inappropriate and dangerous that there are returns to the House at 0.30, 2.00 and 2.15 am.”Those who come too late are picked up by Italian police and handed over to Riccia who has to get up for this.Since doing nothing is the best way to survive in a tyrannical regime, the priests in Francis’ Curia have lots of energy left for the night.