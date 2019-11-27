Frozen (2) , people should avoid!

People should avoid this movie. It is harmful and mortally sinful to soul. Never give consent and approval to sorcery. Elza is sorceress and evil character, she cannot be portrayed as morally good, … More

People should avoid this movie. It is harmful and mortally sinful to soul. Never give consent and approval to sorcery. Elza is sorceress and evil character, she cannot be portrayed as morally good, because sorcery is evil. Avoid and pray instead. Instead of mortally sinful fiction, please learn from real life of Jesus and Mary. People should recomend themselves to Mary TRUE QUEEN of Heaven. Frozen is evil. Find out more at audio recordings Ora et Labora: www.youtube.com/watch