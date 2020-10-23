Priest, 39, Murdered (Video)

Father José Manuel de Jesus Ferreira, a Dehonian and parish-priest of the Eucharistic Sanctuary of San Carlos de Venezuela diocese, was murdered on October 20 (Fides.org, October 22).He had just celebrated Mass and was on the street greeting the faithful whose number was reduced because of the coronavirus.Suddenly, he saw a woman who was about to be robbed, he hastened to her aid but received a gunshot from the thief and died later in hospital.De Jesus was born in Caracas (Venezuela) and would have celebrated his fortieth birthday on November 25. He was a son of immigrants from Portugal.