The War on Humans: Radical Environmentalism.
Are humans the enemy? Should pigs and peas have constitutional rights? The War on Humans is a 31-minute documentary that critiques growing efforts to disparage the value of humans in the name of …More
Are humans the enemy? Should pigs and peas have constitutional rights? The War on Humans is a 31-minute documentary that critiques growing efforts to disparage the value of humans in the name of saving the planet. The documentary investigates the views of anti-human activists who want to grant legal rights to animals, plants, and Mother Earth, and who want to reduce the human population by up to 90 percent. The video features Discovery Institute Senior Fellow Wesley J. Smith, author of a companion e-book with the same title.
Good Documentary! We knew there were some strange believe in this group.
"We"? Are you royalty entitled to speak as the voice of your country or are there other voices in your head that require a plural. ;-) Personally, I'm hoping you're King Robert. They made a movie about a little girl who had voice in her head called Captain Howdy. NOT a good scene. You got all kinds of bad problems if that's happening.
If you love the environment, don't for to this radicalism.