The War on Humans: Radical Environmentalism.

Are humans the enemy? Should pigs and peas have constitutional rights? The War on Humans is a 31-minute documentary that critiques growing efforts to disparage the value of humans in the name of saving the planet. The documentary investigates the views of anti-human activists who want to grant legal rights to animals, plants, and Mother Earth, and who want to reduce the human population by up to 90 percent. The video features Discovery Institute Senior Fellow Wesley J. Smith, author of a companion e-book with the same title.