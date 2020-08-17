Clicks82

Killed by a Jellyfish, and encounters JESUS

Spiritlessons
3
Glimpse of Eternity by Ian McCormick, NDE Near Death Experience An incredible true story of how 1 man was killed by the most poisonous Box Jellyfish, met God, and was given back his life by Jesus …More
An incredible true story of how 1 man was killed by the most poisonous Box Jellyfish, met God, and was given back his life by Jesus Christ. DivineRevelations.info
Ultraviolet
He's a non-Catholic from the "Assembly of God". Also a shill with a religious racket "Products" "Inviting Ian". "Supporting Ian". etc.
robertbrownell
Great Special FXs.
Spiritlessons
There is now a second movie that made from this story.
