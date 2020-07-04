Archbishop Viganò Answers Cardinal Brandmüller’s Objections

Excellent analysis by Bishop Carlo Vigano. The V2 documents are a "cunning work of deception..."

Bishop Marcel Lefebvre also stated that there was much subversive works, by a scheming group of worldly bishops. The revolting bishops had Popes John and Paul with them. They used ambiguous language in the documents, a deceptive tool used also in Masonic writings.

I believe V2 was the most significant part of the tremendous falling away from the Faith, that the Apostle Paul wrote of in his epistle to the Thessalonians.

The French Revolution was from outside the Church, horribly Pope John 6th approved of the V2 documents, from within the Church. He also gave his papal crown to the U.N., changed the Mass, changed the Rite for the priesthood...

Christ our King, strengthen our faith in thee, guide us through the destruction. Amen