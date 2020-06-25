Dubia Cardinal Brandmüller: “Today Things May Be Appropriate Which Were Forbidden Yesterday”

At a seminary organised by an Italian group called Scuola Ecclesia Mater, Cardinal Walter Brandmüller, 91, proposed radical relativism as a solution in dealing with difficulties in interpreting Vatican II documents (Video).Brandmüller creates total confusion by saying that Vatican II didn’t define dogmatic matters and was even afraid to do so, but that yet Lumen Gentium and Dei Verbum have “undoubtedly the nature and binding force of authentic doctrinal teachings” – “although here, too, nothing has been rigorously defined in a strict sense.”He insists on a “close organic connection” between Vatican II and the precedent magisterium, because for him a break in the liturgy and the teaching of the faith is “impossible if only for theological reasons.” This doesn’t change that today even John XXIII would not recognise his Church anymore. Therefore, Brandmüller’s denial of the break is merely academic.He admits that Nostra aetate (NA) and Dignitatis humanae (DH) are wrong, but when the Society of PiusX says that Vatican II has erred, then “one has to reject this strongly.” Why? Because Brandmüller explains that it is “perfectly obvious” that a conciliar text could have been right in 1965, and is wrong in 2020 because the circumstances have changed. He even insists of the “historicity of every text.”These are the self-contradicting arguments of radical relativism. Vatican II never understood its texts as mere snap-shots of the Sixties.For Brandmüller all possible issues related to NA asnd DH have been resolved by Dominus Jesus (2000), a document, published by the Congregation for the Doctrine of Faith, that was never enforced, and quickly forgotten. But even if it were not: Must Brandmüller’s relativism not also be applied to Dominus Jesus all the more that he insists on “taking into account all the post-conciliar magisterium” – Francis included?Brandmüller extends his relativism to the point that he claims that there are cases in the field of morals “where today things may be appropriate which yesterday were forbidden.”His ultimate enemies, he mentions them several times, are the “so-called traditionalist circles” who are not able to make sense of his contradictions.