Teheran Rabbi: There Is a Big Difference Between Zionism and Judaism

“We have total freedom of religion,” Iranian Chief Rabbi Yehuda Garami told Al-Monitor.com (June 21).
There are over 20,000 Jews in the country. All synagogues are open, bible classes take place, and there are all sorts of educational institutions.
The U.S. sanctions hurt especially the middle class to which many Jews belong who often are clothing store owners.
The relationship with the Muslims is very good, “Our Muslim neighbors have a lot of respect for us as Jews living in Iran”, Garami says. Unlike in Western countries there are no guards outside of synagogues and Jewish schools.
“We do not feel threatened in any way, either by the government or by our neighbors."
The Jewish community has been living in Persia for 2,700 years, ever since the Assyrian exile. The Prophets Daniel and Habakkuk, and Mordechai and Esther are buried there.
Garami’s community doesn’t want to get involved into the fight between Israel and Iran, “It is a debate between politicians and has nothing to do with religion.”
“There is a big difference between Zionism and Judaism,” Garami explains, “Judaism is a religion that is 3,300 years old, while Zionism is a national and political movement that is just 100 years old.”
He stresses that the State of Israel has “nothing to do with religion in general and Judaism in particular” and that “the Israeli government doesn’t care about Judaism.”
He mentions a municipal order in Tel Aviv that banned the installation of stands to put on tefillin (prayer strings) in the city.
“At the same time, they pride themselves on eating dog,” Garami refers to Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai who said in January 2018 that he ate dog meat while visiting Vietnam.
Clicks144
- Report
Social networks
What is this agitprop....Zionism is a political movement to get the land that the Romans and before that the ancestors of the Iranians took from them. And, since this land was promised to the Jews by God, it is also naturally part of their religion.
Fun fact: Rabbis are only part of Judaism because of modern day Iraq and Iran. They dispersed the Jews and took away access to the temple. Hence, …More
Fun fact: Rabbis are only part of Judaism because of modern day Iraq and Iran. They dispersed the Jews and took away access to the temple. Hence, …More
What is this agitprop....Zionism is a political movement to get the land that the Romans and before that the ancestors of the Iranians took from them. And, since this land was promised to the Jews by God, it is also naturally part of their religion.
Fun fact: Rabbis are only part of Judaism because of modern day Iraq and Iran. They dispersed the Jews and took away access to the temple. Hence, Rabbis and synagogues had to be created to keep Jewish tradition alive.
This guy is like a victim of Stockholm Syndrome or something.
Ps. You may not like Israel, you may not like Jews (though that's absolutely the wrong attitude) but this is plain stupid.
Fun fact: Rabbis are only part of Judaism because of modern day Iraq and Iran. They dispersed the Jews and took away access to the temple. Hence, Rabbis and synagogues had to be created to keep Jewish tradition alive.
This guy is like a victim of Stockholm Syndrome or something.
Ps. You may not like Israel, you may not like Jews (though that's absolutely the wrong attitude) but this is plain stupid.