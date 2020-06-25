What Has "Black Lives Matter" to Do with Vandalising Christian Statues?

Vandals have defaced effigies of saints around the globe in recent days.
Among many examples is the statue of Saint Junípero Serra, a Catholic missionary priest. It was toppled in San Francisco and sprayed at in Mallorca.
On June 24, the Black Madonna in Breda, Netherlands, was defaced and vandalised with the letters BLM (“Black Lives Matter”). The mosaic is dedicated to Polish soldiers of General Maczek who liberated the city in 1944 from the National Socialists.
The same day, the word "hate" was smeared on a Sacred Heart statue in Phoenix.
The real “why” of BLM emerges. Cf George Floyd: Genesis 3:15 was what was offensive to them
The enemy has to find cover, excuse and a way to achieve their ultimate goal which is the complete annihilation of Christianity/Christians, so that their Jewish King, the Antichrist, he is here, can reign.
