What Has "Black Lives Matter" to Do with Vandalising Christian Statues?

Black Madonna

Black

Vandals have defaced effigies of saints around the globe in recent days.Among many examples is the statue of Saint Junípero Serra, a Catholic missionary priest. It was toppled in San Francisco and sprayed at in Mallorca.On June 24, thein Breda, Netherlands, was defaced and vandalised with the letters BLM (“Lives Matter”). The mosaic is dedicated to Polish soldiers of General Maczek who liberated the city in 1944 from the National Socialists.The same day, the word "hate" was smeared on a Sacred Heart statue in Phoenix.