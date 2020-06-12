White "Anti-Racists" Vandalise Statue Of Saint Who Had African Grandmother

A statue of Jesuit Father António Vieira (+1697) was vandalised in Lisbon, Portugal, on June 11, by rioters.Anti-racism tyrants scribbled on the base of the statue the word “decolonise.” Father Vieira, whose father was the son of a mulatto woman, was one of the greatest Portuguese of the 17th century and an Apostle of Brazil.He fought for the freedom of the Indians and was threatened with death by the settlers of Maranhão. This was a time when the Jesuits where still a serious and respectable religious order.Vieira is quoted for having said: "The purpose of those who invented the books was to cherish the memory of past things against the tyranny of time."