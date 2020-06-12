"Rapping Isn't Difficult" - Not Even With an Impressive Habit (Video)

Polish rappers launched in late April a “Hot16Challenge” to raise funds for medical staff in order to tackle the coronavirus.Even bishops, priests, seminarians and convents participated, and posted mostly embarrassing rap videos.The professionally produced rap of the community of St Faustyna's Divine Mercy Sisters (below) at the horrendous Divine Mercy Sanctuary in Kraków, Poland, went viral on social media, also because of the sisters impressive habit.Parts of the Polish lyrics say,“Yo yo, Rapping isn't difficult/It’s enough to say‘Jesus, I trust you!'/We don’t want masks/We want your grace!”