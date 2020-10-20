French mosque shut over message linked to teacher beheading

France24 20.10.2020 A mosque in a Paris suburb is being closed for six months starting Wednesday night on orders from France's interior minister in a crackdown following the beheading last week of a … More

France24 20.10.2020 A mosque in a Paris suburb is being closed for six months starting Wednesday night on orders from France's interior minister in a crackdown following the beheading last week of a teacher. President Emmanuel Macron is increasingly concerned by what he calls Islamist #separatism : the attempt by elements within France's large Muslim community to impose conservative Islamic beliefs over the traditional values of the French Republic in some communities. FRANCE 24's International Affairs editor Philip Turle tells us more.