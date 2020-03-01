Clicks73

Quote of the day - Pope St. Felix III

Irapuato
quotesofthesaints “Not to oppose error is to approve it; and not to defend truth is to suppress it; and indeed to neglect to confound evil men, when we can do it, is no less a sin than to encourage them.” — Pope St. Felix III
rhemes1582
Great offering Ira.
Great words from a Sainted Pope
Irapuato
rhemes1582
Irapuato
Novella Nurney Yes, GREAT quote...
