Quote of the day - Pope St. Felix III
quotesofthesaints “Not to oppose error is to approve it; and not to defend truth is to suppress it; and indeed to neglect to confound evil men, when we can do it, is no less a sin than to encourage them.” — Pope St. Felix III
Great offering Ira.
Great words from a Sainted Pope
Novella Nurney Yes, GREAT quote...