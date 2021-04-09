Some "Quotes" by Saint Jean-Marie Vianney

"If we were well penetrated by the Holy Presence of God, it would be very easy for us to resist the enemy. With this thought: God sees it! We would never sin" (Jean-Marie Vianney)"At the moment of temptation, the promises of his Baptism must be firmly renewed. Here, listen carefully: when you are tempted, offer the good God the merit of this temptation to obtain the opposite virtue. Also offer temptation to ask for the conversion of sinners: it disgruntles the demon and makes him flee because temptation turns against him. Come on! After that, he'll leave you alone" (Curé d'Ars)"A Christian must always be ready for battle. As in times of war there are always sentries placed here and there, to see if the enemy is approaching; likewise, we must always be on our guard to see if the enemy does not set traps for us and if he does not come to surprise us" (Jean-Marie Vianney)"After God, the Priest, that's all! Leave a parish twenty years without a Priest: we will worship the beasts" (Curé d'Ars)