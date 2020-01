In this world, 2,153 super-rich own as much as 4.6 billion simple people together, according to Oxfam, a British confederation of charitable organisations.The richest 1% hold more than twice as much net wealth as 6.9 billion people.The poorest half of humanity - about 3.8 billion people - own less than 1% of the global wealth. All big media are owned by the super-rich and defend their positions.