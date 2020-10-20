The Pro Life Generation Crashes the 2020 Women's March
The Pro-Life Generation Crashes the 2020 Women's March
- Report
- Embed
-
Social networks
- Report
Pelosi said she will resign if Trump wins the election. So Get Out And Vote Trump - Finally a good reason.
- Report
Feminists: “I can only be successful in my career if I have an abortion.”
Typical pro-life response: “You can have a baby *and* a career!”
Better response: “Nothing is more important than having—and raising—a baby. A career pales in comparison.”