Bishop Baron's Masonic Prayer at Mason Headquarters

mattsixteen24 1 1 2 hours ago

No Sign of the Cross. No mention of Christ, Blessed Virgin Mary, the Saints, Catholic prayers.

St Michael the Archangel defend us in battle

