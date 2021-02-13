Journalist: Rehabilitation of Cardinal Becciu Is Imminent

What happened to Cardinal Becciu was “worldwide the biggest defamation operation against a man," the famous Italian journalist Vittorio Feltri, 77, told Radio 1.Feltri confirmed that he is an atheist but has some contacts in the Vatican, "I did some checks which confirmed what I suspected, namely that Becciu has done absolutely nothing, he is a scapegoat.” He calls Becciu a “respectable man” who was shot in the back “even by the Pope.”The journalist has learned from a “very reliable” source [= Becciu] that Francis and Becciu periodically talk to each other on the phone. For him this means that they are studying the best way to get back to normal “without making people laugh."According to Feltri, a rehabilitation of Becciu is imminent.