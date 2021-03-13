Looney Tunes character Pepe Le Pew - the French-speaking, romance-crazed skunk - has been removed over concerns the fictional character promoted "rape culture", in the latest string of outrage over … More

Looney Tunes character Pepe Le Pew - the French-speaking, romance-crazed skunk - has been removed over concerns the fictional character promoted "rape culture", in the latest string of outrage over children's characters. Speedy Gonzales was also removed for his "damaging" depictions of Mexican culture, joining the chorus of characters from The Muppets, Dr Seuss books and Disney. "Do you get the feeling the lunatics are running the asylum? That those fringe-dwellers - desperate to be offended on behalf of others - are exerting enormous influence," Sky News host Rita Panahi asked.