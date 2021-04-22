Jim Jordan and Val Demings Get Into Screaming Match As House Hearing Descends Into Chaos (April 20) Reminder: Democrat-run cities New York City cut $1 billion from it's police department's budget … More

Jim Jordan and Val Demings Get Into Screaming Match As House Hearing Descends Into Chaos (April 20)



Reminder:



Democrat-run cities

New York City cut $1 billion from it's police department's budget which resulted in a 97% increase in it's shootings.

Los Angeles cut $170 million from it's police department's budget which resulted in 11.6% increase in homicides.

Austin cut $150 million from it's police department's budget which resulted in 50% increase in homicides.

Val Demings fell off the rails - a nerve has been touched. If she didn't have the mask there would be spit all over the floor! Democrats are making a mockery of civility.