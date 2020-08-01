THE CHILDREN OF LIGHT: Finding the Lumen Christi in Tenebrae of Persecution

In this Sunday Sermon from South Saint Paul, Father preaches on the rise persecution here in the year 2020. He stresses the urgent need to understand that God is in charge and that, no matter what … More

In this Sunday Sermon from South Saint Paul, Father preaches on the rise persecution here in the year 2020. He stresses the urgent need to understand that God is in charge and that, no matter what happens, fidelity to Him is our only hope for the future. Are all men on earth the "children of God"? Or are the children of God only those who are baptized and who attempt to live according to His law? Answer this wisely, as your eternity may depend on it. Finally, Father warns us to beware of the children of the Father of Lies, especially now when the cities are burning the churches are closing.