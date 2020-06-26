Clicks48
Jungerheld
Quadriplegic denied COVID-19 treatment

Michael Hickson, 46, has died from starvation in Texas after doctors refused to treat him for COVID-19 because of his disability.

In a recorded conversation between the doctor and Melissa, she was told that he would not receive treatment due to his disability:

Doctor: So as of right now, his quality of life — he doesn’t have much of one.

Melissa: What do you mean? Because he’s paralyzed with a brain injury he doesn’t have quality of life?

Doctor: Correct.

Our Lady of Sorrows
"covid-19’ has not been subjected to the 130 year established legal, medical and scientific procedure that recognises if it is actually a disease or virus or not, which is known as the Koch Postulates"
humansarefree.com/…/covid-19-fails-…
Jmy1975
Wtf
