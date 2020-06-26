Quadriplegic denied COVID-19 treatment

Michael Hickson, 46, has died from starvation in Texas after doctors refused to treat him for COVID-19 because of his disability.
In a recorded conversation between the doctor and Melissa, she was told that he would not receive treatment due to his disability:
Doctor: So as of right now, his quality of life — he doesn’t have much of one.
Melissa: What do you mean? Because he’s paralyzed with a brain injury he doesn’t have quality of life?
Doctor: Correct.
