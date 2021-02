On January 8, 2021, Bishop Bernardo Johannes Bahlmann of Obidos, State of Para, Brazil, installed Indian chief Tito Meri as an extraordinary minister of the Eucharist, Baptism and Marriage. The … More

On January 8, 2021, Bishop Bernardo Johannes Bahlmann of Obidos, State of Para, Brazil, installed Indian chief Tito Meri as an extraordinary minister of the Eucharist, Baptism and Marriage. The ceremony took place in St. Anthony of Padua parish church in the city of Oriximina.