US Election November 2020 by Carlo Maria Viganò, Archbishop

Dominica XXIII Post Pentecosten

US Election November 2020

in se divisum

Great Reset

it must be

deep state

ipso facto

children of Light

children of darkness

apocalyptic tones

They

They

They

They

they

deep church

Tout se tient

Cristeros

The American people have spoken

they

deep state

pactum sceleris

deep state

deep church

Pro Defensione ab hostibus

Archbishop

Dominica XXIII Post Pentecosten



Official translation