Is there a politician ‘with the spine to tell the truth’ on COVID-19: Alan Jones

Australians are sick and tired of dictatorial politicians promoting a climate of fear and alarmism over the coronavirus says Sky News host Alan Jones. Mr Jones said politicians “never cite the figures, which prove they are either ignorant or duplicitous”. “Today, Daniel Andrews seems unhappy with the decline in numbers, so he has ordered more testing in regional areas where there are no COVID cases”. Mr Jones also said NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian “is the high priestess of alarmism”. Mr Jones reiterated the point made by the World Health Organisation that 99 per cent of coronavirus cases are mild. “In Australia, it has cost us so far, $360 billion, plus, for 361 deaths. “A billion dollars per life. “And in all of Australia, 25 million people, 51 are critical, 43 in Victoria (and) eight in the rest of Australia”. “And this is a pandemic? Is there a politician with the spine to tell the truth”. Image: Getty