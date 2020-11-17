The FOURTH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION or HUMANITY REDUCED to SLAVERY

On May 13, 2019, Mr. Klaus Schwab was at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs. And there, long before any Covidian pandemic, the head of the WEF explained the great reset transhumanism version.Indeed, in the Big Reset, the man from Davos presented in all simplicity not only the suppression of cash, the suppression of capitalism, the advent of communitarianism, but also the generalized impoverishment.