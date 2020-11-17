Clicks59
The FOURTH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION or HUMANITY REDUCED to SLAVERY On May 13, 2019, Mr. Klaus Schwab was at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs. And there, long before any Covidian pandemic, …More
The FOURTH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION or HUMANITY REDUCED to SLAVERY
On May 13, 2019, Mr. Klaus Schwab was at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs. And there, long before any Covidian pandemic, the head of the WEF explained the great reset transhumanism version.
Indeed, in the Big Reset, the man from Davos presented in all simplicity not only the suppression of cash, the suppression of capitalism, the advent of communitarianism, but also the generalized impoverishment.
lilianeheldkhawam.com/…-revolution-bio-technologique/
>>> WEF NES Resetting FOW Agenda 2020 The Post Covid World, The WEF’s Diabolical Project: “Resetting the Future of Work Agenda” – After “The Great Reset”. A Horrifying Future
>>> COVID-19 : The GREAT RESET by Klaus Schwab and Thierry Malleret.
>>> Coronavirus Globalist Klaus Schwab: World Will “Never” Return to Normal After COVID
>>> CANADA GOING TYRANNICAL! 2nd "Total" Lockdown; ISOLATION CAMPS for "Refusers"
