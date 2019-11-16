St Gertrude the Great, Nov 16

Remnant TV's CATHOLIC SAINTS AND HOLY DAYS pays homage to the great Saint Gertrude. St. Gertrude the Great, or St. Gertrude of Helfta, was born on January 6, 1256 in Germany. She became a Benedictine… More

Remnant TV's CATHOLIC SAINTS AND HOLY DAYS pays homage to the great Saint Gertrude. St. Gertrude the Great, or St. Gertrude of Helfta, was born on January 6, 1256 in Germany. She became a Benedictine, and her deep relationship with Christ in prayer led to her being hailed as a mystic. She was also regarded as a great theologian. Gertrude produced numerous writings, although only a few still exists today. One of her longest surviving works is Legatus Memorialis Abundantiae Divinae Pietatis (The Herald of Divine Love). Her other standing works include, her collection of Spiritual Exercises and Preces Gertrudianae (Gertrudian Prayers). The Herald of Divine Love is composed of five different books. Book two is the core of the work, and was written solely by Gertrude. It is a notable piece of writing, because it includes detailed descriptions of Gertrude's visions and a veneration of Christ's heart. Although Gertrude was never formally canonized, Rome approved a liturgical office of prayer and readings in her honor. To separate her from Abbess Gertrude of Hackeborn, Pope Benedict XIV gave her the title, "the Great," making her the only woman saint to be called, "the Great." St. Gertrude the Great is the Patroness of the West Indies and she is often invoked for souls in purgatory. Her feast day is celebrated on November 16.