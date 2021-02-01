UN Chaplain: Francis Celebrates "Human Fraternity"

Francis will mark the International Day of "Human Fraternity" in a virtual 4 February meeting. The date was set by the UN General Assembly.Other participants are the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Ahmad Al-Tayyeb, and the UN Secretary General, António Guterres. The event will be hosted in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of the local dictator, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed.In preparation of the meeting, the Vatican released the below video which puts pagans praying to their gods at the same level as a monstrance with the Eucharist.On February 4, 2019, Francis signed the heretical Abu Dhabi document on "Human Fraternity" that claims that all religions are willed by God.