Our Lord on the carpet

Today Trinity Sunday 2020 I made my 10th rescue Holy Eucharist discarded on the carpet. On our hands and knees looking for particles of Sacred Species. Our Bishop no longer allows us Holy Communion Kneeling and on the tongue since Covid 19 St Matt. 15:27 But she said: Yea, Lord; for the whelps also eat of the crumbs that fall from the table of their masters.



Go to your local Church’s and rescue Our Lord possibly visible on the carpet and join the Angel of Fatima in reparation.



x3 «My God, I believe, I adore, I hope and I love You! I ask pardon of You for those who do not believe, do not adore, do not hope and do not love You!»

«Most Holy Trinity, Father, Son and Holy Spirit, I adore You profoundly, and I offer You the most precious Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity of Jesus Christ, present in all the tabernacles of the world, in reparation for the outrages, sacrileges and indifference with which He Himself is offended. And, through the infinite merits of His most Sacred Heart, and the Immaculate Heart of Mary, I beg of You the conversion of poor sinners. »