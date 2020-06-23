DG +AB Vigano we stand with you "PETITION"

Deo Gratias and gratitude to you Archbishop Viganò , keep speaking!



JMJ



Dear Excellency



Quoting from the Gospel of St John chapter 10.



We the little people of the Church are so grateful to Our Lord that He has given us a Shepherd prepared to guard the sheep door. 2 But he that entereth in by the door is the shepherd of the sheep.



We know your voice and not that of the hireling. 5 But a stranger they follow not, but fly from him, because they know not the voice of strangers.



We understood not what Pope Benedict spoke when he said during the Mass of the inauguration of His Pontificate.



“Pray for me, that I may not flee for fear of the wolves. Let us pray for one another, that the Lord will carry us and that we will learn to carry one another.” Benedict XVI, Sunday, 24 April 2005



10 The thief cometh not, but for to steal and to kill and to destroy. I am come that they may have life and may have it more abundantly . 11 I am the good shepherd. The good shepherd giveth his life for his sheep. 12 But the hireling and he that is not the shepherd, whose own the sheep are not, seeth the wolf coming and leaveth the sheep and flieth: and the wolf casteth and scattereth the sheep,



Here we judge not Pope Benedict or Pope Francis but rather pray as requested, for them both as we only know our own sins and that we have been scattered and confused.



We who are followers have been raised on trust, our trust has been deceived and now we have been scattered and rejected by our own Shepherds and we know not their voice but yours. We have all lived Vatican II and the fruit has been to produce collegial “hirelings” lifestyle jobs that are of the world and for the world.



We are followers we want to see the backs of our Shepherds leading us to the Altar of Sacrifice. We know our hands are not consecrated like theirs, but like little children we want to be feed the Pannis Angelicus to our mouths and on our knees in adoration.



We know that God never changes and that to confer that solid rigidity of unwavering permanency against the wicked storms of time Our Lord changed Simon’s name to Cephas, Peter, Rock.



Every time Archbishop Vigano speaks out publicly as a Shepherd on our behalf, we the undersigned will in union and specifically for the Archbishop’s protection and intentions do the following.



1. Fast a day on bread and water. (For those working it may be advisable to do so on the next available day off work and advise spouses and children of your intention).



2. Pray a 5-decade Rosary (Ideally this may be a family Rosary)



3. Spread the Archbishop’s public message as effectively as possible.



4. Study critical evaluations of Vatican Council II and changes to the Sacraments



And further-



St Paul in 1 Corinthians tells us twice how the Faith taught by Jesus Christ is to be transmitted unadulterated from generation to generation and from Bishop to Bishop “ For I delivered unto you first of all, which I also received” 1 Cor 15:3 & also 11:23



Speaking of the Vatican Council II, Bishop Johannes Jobst SAC, the last of the German Council Fathers said “Here I got to know a completely new way to theological thinking, ” he admitted this during an interview in 2009 about his work as a Council Father.1



Regretfully all the Conciliar Pope’s have praised Vat 2, this "aggiornamento" , "renewal" or “new way”. However, we the signed have lived and suffered the Council and disagree with these Popes on the Vat 2. Christ told us “ Wherefore by their fruits you shall know them .” St Matt 7:20 e.g. From the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference statistics in 1966 reveal that from every 147.49 laity produced one vocation to the Priesthood or Religious 1:147.49 and by 2017 it would take 702.74 laity 1:702.74 that is a 79% DECREASE . Therefore we the signed agree with Archbishop Vigano’s assessment of Vat 2 and its Liturgy.



“ I believe that the essential point for effectively conducting a spiritual, doctrinal and moral battle against the enemies of the Church is the persuasion that the present crisis is the metastasis of the conciliar cancer ,” 2



“If we have not understood the causal relationship between Vatican II and its logical and necessary consequences over the course of the last sixty years,” Viganò said, “it will not be possible to steer the rudder of the Church back to the direction given it by her Divine Helmsman, the course that it maintained for two thousand years.” 2



Following the Second Vatican Council, Viganò said, “ they catechized us with the hateful phrase ‘there is no going back’ with regard to the Liturgy, the Faith, moral teaching, penance, asceticism.” 2



1. Posted On 2014-08-01 In Schoenstatters



2. Lifesite News Abp Viganò: Recognizing problems of Vatican II essential to fighting today’s crises



We will endeavour to wear the Brown Scapular, study and comply to the message of Our Lady of Fatima. Fast, Pray and Study.



By signing this petition this commitment is not binding under any pain of sin.