March 19 The First Reading breski1

2nd book of Samuel 7,4-5a.12-14a.16.

That night the LORD spoke to Nathan and said:

"Go, tell my servant David, 'Thus says the LORD: Should you build me a house to dwell in?

And when your time comes and you rest with your ancestors, I will raise up your heir after you, sprung from your loins, and I will make his kingdom firm.

It is he who shall build a house for my name. And I will make his royal throne firm forever.

I will be a father to him, and he shall be a son to me. And if he does wrong, I will correct him with the rod of men and with human chastisements;

Your house and your kingdom shall endure forever before me; your throne shall stand firm forever.'"



Psalms 89(88),2-3.4-5.27.29.

The favors of the LORD I will sing forever;

through all generations my mouth shall proclaim your faithfulness.

For you have said, “My kindness is established forever”;

in heaven you have confirmed your faithfulness.



“I have made a covenant with my chosen one,

I have sworn to David my servant:

Forever will I confirm your posterity

and establish your throne for all generations.”



“He shall say of me, 'You are my father,

my God, the Rock, my savior.'

Forever I will maintain my kindness toward him,

and my covenant with him stands firm.”



Letter to the Romans 4,13.16-18.22.

Brothers and sisters: It was not through the law that the promise was made to Abraham and his descendants that he would inherit the world, but through the righteousness that comes from faith.

For this reason, it depends on faith, so that it may be a gift, and the promise may be guaranteed to all his descendants, not to those who only adhere to the law but to those who follow the faith of Abraham, who is the father of all of us,

as it is written, "I have made you father of many nations." He is our father in the sight of God, in whom he believed, who gives life to the dead and calls into being what does not exist.

He believed, hoping against hope, that he would become "the father of many nations," according to what was said, "Thus shall your descendants be."

That is why "it was credited to him as righteousness."